Int'l community, especially France must stop unbalanced policy in favor of Armenia - French senator

Nathalie Goulet, Senator of France, Member of the Azerbaijani Nizami Ganjavi International Center has extended deepest condolences to the families of the two Azerbaijani journalists Siraj Abishov and Maharram Ibrahimov killed on June 4 as a result of a mine explosion in Kalbajar district, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

“Last week I was in Baku and visited Azerbaijan’s liberated (from Armenia occupation) Aghdam district," said Goulet.

“I saw the magnitude of the mines-land. More mines had been set there than in Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea,” Goulet said.

“Armenians forces have to provide the map of minefields,” the official stressed.

“International community, and especially France must stop the unbalanced policy in favor of Armenia,” Goulet said.

“I visited the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The international community must help Azerbaijan to clean all landmines and help peace process by a fair and balanced policy,” the senator noted.

“I ask my European colleagues to travel to Azerbaijan to make their own opinion, instead of supporting Armenian lobby for electoral reasons,” Goulet added.