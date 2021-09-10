Azerbaijani national judo team wins silver in team performances at CIS Games
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10
Trend:
The Azerbaijani national judo team won silver in team performances at the First Games of the CIS countries held in Kazan, Russia, Trend reports.
The Azerbaijani team defeated the national team of Kyrgyzstan with a score of 5:1 in the quarterfinals, in the semifinals – the national team of Kazakhstan (5:3). Having lost in the finals to the team of Uzbekistan with a score of 3:5, the Azerbaijani national team finished the competition, taking second place.
The First games of the CIS countries end on September 11.
