Buta Airways cancels today's Baku-Kyiv-Baku flight
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24
Trend:
Azerbaijani airline Buta Airways cancels today's flight on the Baku-Kyiv-Baku route due to the restriction of civil aircraft flights within the airspace of Ukraine NOTAM (international notification system for aviation personnel), Trend reports citing press service of the company.
Passengers who have purchased tickets for this route can exchange them for other dates or return them without penalty.
"We ask all our passengers to follow the latest flight information on the pages of the airline's official social media accounts," said the Airways.
