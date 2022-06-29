House fire in Baku kills two children

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. A one-storey house with an area of ​​120 square meters caught fire in the village of Kurdakhani, Sabunchu district of Azerbaijan’s Baku, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan Republic told Trend.

Flammable structures of the corridor and wooden roofing on an area of ​​20 square meters, also the ceiling of the kitchen, burned down as a result.

Ministry said that seven residents of the house (including four children) were injured in the fire and had already been taken to the hospital before the arrival of the fire brigade. Two children died at the hospital.

The rest of the house was protected from fire. The fire was extinguished by fire brigades.

The incident is under investigation.

Ministry reported that sisters Fatima and Zahra Abbasova (born 2021) died of burns in the hospital.

Zarifa Abbasova (born 2019), Atilla Abbasov (born 2020), Khamiya Abbasova (born 1998), Rovshan Abbasov and Gafar Abbasov were injured during the fire.