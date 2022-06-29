Turkish MoD expresses gratitude to personnel of Azerbaijani MES for participation in fighting forest fires (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Award ceremony for firefighters from foreign countries, who took part in the suppression of wildfires in Turkish Mugla province, was held in Türkiye, on June 28, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations told Trend.

Deputy Commander of Turkish Air Force, Lieutenant General Ziya Cemal Kadıoglu on behalf of the National Defense Ministry of Türkiye expressed gratitude to team members of amphibious aircraft of Azerbaijan's Emergency Situations Ministry and presented them with valuable gifts.

The publication on the Turkish Ministry of National Defense’s Twitter page says that Azerbaijani firefighters who took part in the suppression of wildfires in the Marmaris district of Turkish Mugla city flew back to Azerbaijan.