Norway and Azerbaijan are two countries Europe counts on in attempts to reduce dependence on Russian oil - Czech PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Norway and Azerbaijan are the two countries the Europe counts on in attempts to reduce dependence on Russian oil, Petr FIALA, Czech Prime Minister said during a press conference following the informal EU 27 Summit and Meeting within the European Political Community, Trend reports.

He noted that during the meetings held within the framework of European Political Community the issues of Europe's energy security were discussed.

He noted that as the European countries are taking steps to decrease dependence on Russian energy supplies, Norway and Azerbaijan are the two countries that the Europe is counting on.

"These countries are very important in that sense," he said.