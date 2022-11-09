Turkish delegation discusses investment opportunities in Karabakh (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci, Chairman of Chorum Municipality H. Ibrahim Ashgyn, Rector of HİTİT University prof. Dr. Ali Osman Ozturk and members of the Majlis of Chorum municipality visited Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Chairman of the Board of MUSIAD Azerbaijan Rashad Jabirli, Deputy Chairman Sait Yinanch, members of the Board Hussein Yapar, Osman Yagubov, Yusuf Huseynov.

During the meeting, consultations were held between the parties on issues of mutual activities and cooperation.

The creation of a working group within the framework of expanding cooperation was also discussed.

In addition, the expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the trade, economic and educational fields was discussed.