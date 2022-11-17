Azercell’s ISO 37001:2016 Anti-bribery Management Systems certificate has been successfully renewed (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The leading mobile operator of the country “Azercell Telecom” was once again awarded with ISO 37001:2016 Anti-bribery Management Systems standard of compliance successfully passing recertification process, Trend reports.

The surveillance audit conducted during October 27-28, 2022 by the Turkish company of Denetik International Certification and Surveillance Services, accredited by ANAB (ANSI National Accreditation Board), the largest accreditation body in the United States once again revealed that, Azercell's anti-corruption program meets all the applicable requirements.

“Azercell Telecom” has been implementing a proactive anti-bribery program for several years so far. The program seeks to not only prevent corruption in all areas of the company's activities, but also tackle the promotion of ethical conduct and organization of trainings for employees. The requirements of these standards include the application of financial and non-financial control, the establishment of communication channels to report corruption, the investigation of violations, verification of cooperating business entities, measures to reduce the risk of corruption in such entities, etc.

ISO 37001 standard was published in 2016 by International Standardization Organization and is the only anti-bribery standard recognized in the world.

The certificate has been accepted by Shirin Aliyeva, the director of Legal, Ethics and Compliance Department of Azercell. While receiving the standard of compliance Mrs. Aliyeva has stressed that Azercell’s adherence to anti-corruption procedures was highly appreciated by the international experts, also highlighting the fact that Azercell was the first mobile operator in Azerbaijan to be granted this certificate.