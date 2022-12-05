Special event was organized for hearing-impaired children (PHOTO)

On December 3 International Day of Disabled People, an inclusive puppet show was organized for hearing-impaired children. The play, performed by storyteller and blogger Aytaj Gambarova, was greatly loved by not only the children with hearing and speech disabilities, as well as the other kids watching the show. More than 50 children joined the event, which took place with the participation of a sign language teacher. The event aimed to instill a sense of mutual care through fun and socialization. The puppet show "Talking pictures" was staged in the junior reading room of LIBRAFF bookstore with the support of Nar.

Notably, integration of people with hearing and speech impairments into society is the main direction and goal of Nar’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy. The puppet show, organized within the framework of "Let's make this world a fairy tale" project will be posted on jestdili.az website for all children to watch.

