New customs checkpoint on Azerbaijani-Georgian border to be built with ADB's support

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is assisting Georgia in construction of a new customs checkpoint on the Azerbaijani-Georgian border, Trend reports citing the Revenue Service of the Ministry of Finance of Georgia.

The Deputy Head of the Revenue Service of the Ministry of Finance of Georgia Vladimer Khundadze held a working meeting with the international expert of the ADB Radomir Juric.

During the meeting, the parties discussed technical issues related to the construction of the checkpoint and reviewed future cooperation prospects.

At the same time, an assessment of the conditions of the facility's arrangement and proper functioning was presented at the meeting.

Meanwhile, the meeting was held with the participation of the representatives of the Border Police of Georgia, the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, Patrol Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Land Transport Agency and the Roads Department of Georgia.