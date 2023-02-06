International travelers witness barbarism of Armenians in Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, February 6. The delegation of international travelers representing 12 countries of the world got acquainted with the Alley of Martyrs in Azerbaijan's Aghdam, Trend reports from the scene.

War heroes, civilians, women, and children, are buried in the mentioned cemetery.

The quests were also informed about and shown the barbarism done by Armenians during the years of occupation.

On February 4, 2023, the sixth trip of the international delegation to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation took place.

The delegation includes influential people represented in the tourist elite of 12 countries: the US, the UK, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Brazil, as well as Russia.

During the trip, the travelers got acquainted with the acts of vandalism committed by Armenians during the occupation, with the restoration work in the liberated territories, as well as with the natural beauty of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.