Azerbaijani rescuers continue search operations in two regions of Türkiye (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. On behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the rescue forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Türkiye continue search and rescue operations to eliminate the consequences of a strong earthquake in the brotherly country, Trend reports.

As a result of the operations carried out by the ministry, 53 people were pulled out alive from the rubble, and the bodies of 774 dead were found.

Additional information will be provided on the progress of search and rescue operations.