Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. As many as 175 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 59 citizens, the second dose – 36 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 68 citizens. As many as 12 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13 948 730 vaccine doses were administered.