Co-op with Italy as part of Italian-Azerbaijani University to contribute to dev't of Azerbaijan's agriculture - ADA rector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. The initiative to create a joint certification program for the management of agriculture and the food system of ADA University and the Italian University of Bologna was announced last year in June, Hafiz Pashayev, Rector of ADA University, Ambassador said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the opening ceremony of the first short-term joint certification program of ADA University and the University of Bologna on agriculture and food system management as part of the Italian-Azerbaijani University.

"After the energy industry, Azerbaijan's agriculture is one of the most developed sectors. Given this fact, we decided to establish cooperation with the oldest university in Italy in order to improve this sector. This program is a starting point for improving the joint efforts of the agricultural and food sectors. Students who have completed this program will be considered "ambassadors" who will contribute to the agricultural sector of Azerbaijan," Pashayev said.

Moreover, as part of the Italian-Azerbaijani University, the certification program on agriculture and food system management is being developed.

The signing of the document on the construction of the Italian-Azerbaijani University and the groundbreaking ceremony of this building took place on April 2, 2022.