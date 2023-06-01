Azerbaijan celebrates 75th anniversary of WHO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The WHO Country Office in Azerbaijan arranged a distinctive occasion aimed at honoring the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the World Health Organization (WHO), Trend reports.

This event was attended by distinguished guests, including national partners in the field of health, members of diplomatic missions and representatives of UN agencies.

WHO Representative in Azerbaijan, Dr. Hande Harmanci delivered an inaugural address, extending greetings to all attendees and emphasizing the effective work of the representative office within the country.

At the celebration, an informative quiz was organized to raise awareness of WHO’s history and activities, and CPR training was conducted to teach life-saving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

The anniversary event offered an opportunity to contemplate the noteworthy accomplishments of the World Health Organization (WHO), recognize its collaborative efforts, and establish a roadmap for future initiatives.

Established on April 7, 1948, World Health Organization has been a leading international organization committed to promoting health, preventing diseases, and improving healthcare access worldwide.