BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. The rating wrestling tournament held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, has ended, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani team won the rating tournament in Budapest, winning 6 medals.

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers finished the tournament with 3 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medals. The Azerbaijani team won the competition with 140 points. Hungary (113) came in second and Iran (98) came in third.