Azerbaijan, Elon Musk talk satellites launch

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. Minister of Digital Development and Communications of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev has met with Tesla founder Elon Musk at the Giga-Texas plant in Austin, Trend reports, citing Rashad Nabiev’s publication on Facebook.

“We exchanged views on the planned operation of the Starlink satellite Internet service in Azerbaijan this year, the launch of satellites belonging to Azerbaijan, as well as on the International Astronautical Congress to be held in Baku in October this year,” the minister wrote.