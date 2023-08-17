US supports any format that allows Azerbaijan and Armenia to continue dialogue on peace agreement - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. The US supports any format that allows Azerbaijan and Armenia to continue dialogue on peace agreement, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, Trend reports.

She has made the remark during the UN Security Council meeting.

“Peace discussion between Azerbaijan, Armenia require efforts. International community must further support these talks. The US is committed to promoting peaceful and democratic future in the South Caucasus,” she said.

The ambassador added that the US will continue to engage bilaterally and multilaterally with all partners.

Following the tripartite statement dated November 10, 2020, Azerbaijan has confidently stated and continues to repeatedly declare on almost all platforms that Baku guarantees the rights and security of the Armenian population of Karabakh at the highest level. All their rights will be ensured in accordance with the Constitution of Azerbaijan.

A meeting of the UN Security Council was held today on the basis of an unfounded request from the Armenian state regarding the alleged creation by the Azerbaijani side of a "humanitarian crisis" against Armenians in Karabakh. And this time, the slanderous campaign of the Armenian side against Azerbaijan failed.