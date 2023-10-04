Attendees commend International Astronautical Congress held in Baku - British ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. The participants of the 74th International Astronautical Congress in Baku are delighted with the level of organization of the event, British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld said during the presentation of the stand of the UK Space Agency at this congress, Trend reports.

"The organization of the congress is fantastic. Many who come to Baku for the first time admire the traditional hospitality of Azerbaijan and fall in love with this city. Of course, the congress participants are looking for opportunities for cooperation between the UK and Azerbaijan, as well as with colleagues from all over the world. It's great to see astronauts and engineers here. The week is going well," the ambassador said.

He said that Baku is hosting the International Astronautical Congress for the second time, which has become a world event. The British delegation at the congress includes more than 50 people from the Space Agency and representatives of some of the largest innovative British companies in the space sector.

The 74th International Astronautics Congress started on October 2 in Baku, partnered with the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercomos) and the International Astronautical Federation.

The event is attended by representatives of space agencies, the public sector, investors and private companies, local and international media, as well as more than 5,000 representatives from 101 countries. 150 companies are represented at the International Astronautics Congress in the exhibition pavilion.

The International Astronautics Congress in Baku will be hosted until October 6.