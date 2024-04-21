Honorary Consulate of Uzbekistan established in Azerbaijan's Ganja city (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. An official opening ceremony of the Honorary Consulate of Uzbekistan in Ganja, one of the ancient cities of Azerbaijan and the second largest city after Baku, was held on April 19, Trend reports.

The event was attended by the head of the Ganja City Executive Power Niyazi Bayramov, heads of the consulates of Türkiye and Georgia in Ganja, citizens of Azerbaijan, representatives of the business community, representatives of science, and other honored guests. A number of mass media of Azerbaijan widely covered the event.

Speakers at the conference noted that the event creates an excellent opportunity for further expansion and deepening of mutually beneficial and partnership relations between the two countries and the peoples.

The Honorary Consulate of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan takes part in the process of protecting the rights and interests of Uzbek citizens, developing economic cooperation, attracting Azerbaijani investments and tourists to Uzbekistan, and promoting cultural and humanitarian ties in its area.

This occasion marked two significant milestones in the histories of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. It marked the inauguration of Uzbekistan's first honorary consulate in Azerbaijan, alongside the establishment of Uzbekistan's inaugural honorary consular office in Ganja, Azerbaijan.

By mutual decision of the leaders of both countries, Kanan Jalilov was appointed Honorary Consul of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel