32nd anniversary of Military Police’s establishment is celebrated (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. Azerbaijan Defense Ministry’s leadership participated in an event hosted by the Ganja Military Police Unit on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the Military Police’s establishment, Trend reports.

The Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the military personnel and highlighted that thanks to the attention and care of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, measures aimed at further improving the service and social-living conditions of servicemen continue. The main tasks set to the Azerbaijan Army by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces were emphasized.

The Minister positively assessed the service activities of military police units, especially in human settlements and troops’ deployment areas in the liberated territories, and congratulated the personnel and wished them success in their further military service. A group of servicemen who distinguished themselves in the organization of commandant service and troops’ service was awarded.

Then the Defense Ministry’s leadership inspected the recently commissioned military facility.

It was reported that the newly built military facility, which meets modern standards, has all the conditions for the organization of service and effective leisure of servicemen.

Colonel General Z.Hasanov also got acquainted with the conditions created in the guardhouse, inspected military auto vehicles, gave relevant recommendations on maintaining the technical performance of vehicles at a high level, as well as on paying special attention to their usage and operation in accordance with the instructions.

Defense Minister gave instructions on the high-quality organization of troops’ service, garrison guard service, patrol service, and commandant service in the liberated territories, as well as set specific tasks for high-ranking officers regarding the continuation of other necessary measures.

In the end, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense planted trees in the territory of the military unit.