Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts event "New Opportunities for Entrepreneurs: Let’s Revive Karabakh Together" (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 28. An event titled "New Opportunities for Entrepreneurs: Let’s Revive Karabakh Together" organized by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, has started in Shusha, Trend reports.

The event focuses on providing businesspeople with investment opportunities and commercial prospects in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic zones, as well as a discussion of the public-private partnership model.

The event is being attended by the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand Districts Emin Huseynov, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan Districts Vahid Hajiyev, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district Aydin Karimov, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Lachin District Masim Mammadov, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly Districts Elchin Yusubov, the Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) of Azerbaijan Orkhan Mammadov, the Chairman of the Board of the Entrepreneurship Development Fund under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Osman Khaliyev, the Chairman of the Board of the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA) Seymur Adigozalov, and others.

The event is featuring panel discussions on the benefits and preferences applied in the liberated territories, other measures of state support, and the role of entrepreneurs in the restoration and economic reintegration of these territories.

Additionally, the entrepreneurs will be presented with investment projects proposed for implementation in these territories, the export potential of products, logistical opportunities, and answers to participants' questions, and G2B (government-to-business) meetings will be held.

During their visit to Karabakh, entrepreneurs have already become acquainted with the conditions created in the Aghdam Industrial Park, the resident enterprises, and the progress of reconstruction and infrastructure efforts being carried out in the cities of Shusha and Khankendi for revitalizing economic activity and ensuring sustainable resettlement.

