Azerbaijan awarded certificate for nomination "Tandir craftsmanship and bread culture"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijan has been awarded a certificate for the nomination "Tandir craftsmanship and bread culture" included in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Trend reports citing National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO.

"Azerbaijan's rich cultural history was showcased at the 19th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural history, which was held in Asunción, Paraguay. The certificate for the nomination "Tandir craftsmanship and bread culture in Azerbaijan," which has just been included in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, was officially presented to our country during a special ceremony. This achievement is a testament to the international recognition of the Azerbaijani people's centuries-old traditions and the global promotion of our cultural heritage," the statement reads.