Final stage of trampoline and tumbling World Cup kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The final stage of the Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup has begun at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Athletes from 15 countries are competing for victory in both individual and synchronized events.

Azerbaijan is represented by leading members of its national team. Among them are World Championship silver medalist and FIG Cup winner Seljan Magsudova, 6th Baku Championship winner Shafiga Humbatova, age group world champion Nijat Mirzeyev, as well as Mehdi Aliyev and European champion Ali Niftaliyev, who will compete in trampoline events. Notably, mixed synchronized pairs will make their debut at the competition.

In the tumbling discipline, the national team will be represented by world champions Tofik Aliyev and Adil Gadzhizade, European Team Championship winner Guseyn Asadullayev, and international tournament winner Alexey Karatashov.