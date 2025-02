BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Azerbaijani gymnasts Adil Hajizade and Tofig Aliyev delivered impressive performances at the World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling, securing gold and silver medals, Trend reports.

Athletes from 15 countries competed for victory in individual and synchronized events.

In the tumbling competition, Adil Hajizade claimed the gold medal with a score of 29.400 points, while Tofik Aliyev earned the silver with a score of 29.100 points.