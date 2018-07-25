Iran abolishes duty levied on trucks traveling from Azerbaijan to Qatar

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Iran has abolished a duty of $600 levied on each truck traveling from Azerbaijan to Qatar in connection with the transportation of agricultural goods, Deputy Head of the State Road Transport Service under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ibrahim Aliyev said at a conference dedicated to innovations, problems and upcoming tasks in passenger and cargo transportation July 25.

Ibrahim Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan mainly exports agricultural products to Qatar. "This cargo transportation is carried out through Iran," he said.

He added that earlier the Iranian side charged $600 as a customs duty from each trailer truck for cargo transportation to Qatar. The decision to abolish this duty was adopted at the last meeting of the joint Azerbaijan-Iran commission dealing with issues in this sphere.

