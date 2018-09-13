PASHA Bank eyes to double number of SME clients until 2020

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

PASHA Bank, the leading corporate bank of Azerbaijan, intends to increase the number of clients in the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) segment to 6,000 by the end of 2020, Aleksandr Golovko, director of the bank’s SME Department, said in an interview with Trend.

Presently, the bank’s SME client base is about 3,000 clients and the monthly increase is about 100 new customers, he noted.

"At the same time, the target strategic market for us is about 20,000 SME customers in Azerbaijan,” he added.

In order to develop the share of SMEs in the portfolio, the bank has recently introduced tariff packages for cash and settlement services, he said.

In total, there will be five packages - Classic, Electron, Business, Active and Premium, Golovko added.

He noted that the tariff packages will allow entrepreneurs to significantly optimize daily banking services.

“The standard process of settlement and cash services involves a great number of different operations,” he said. “Receiving services in the form of a single package will be more convenient for an entrepreneur in terms of choosing the most suitable option of working with the bank and about 30 percent more profitable than using these banking services separately.”

He noted that each package is designed considering the needs of a certain category of business. The packages were created based on the analysis of activity of the bank’s clients, as well as considering international practice, Golovko said.

“The advantage of such an approach is obvious - it greatly simplifies the choice of daily banking for a client,” he added. “There are clearly grouped packages with the functions that are important for the client's business, and in the amount that the client needs.”

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @AzadHasanli

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news