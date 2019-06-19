Deputy minister: Azerbaijan's non-oil exports increase by over 15%

19 June 2019 13:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:

Azerbaijan's non-oil exports increased by 17.8 percent in January-May 2019, the country's Deputy Minister of Economy Rufat Mammadov said at a press conference on the non-oil exports in January-May 2019, Trend reports.

The deputy minister noted that last year export growth was 10 percent, while in 2017 it was 24.4 percent.

Mammadov also noted the growth in the number of countries-foreign economic partners of Azerbaijan over the past five months. Their number has reached 174, he added.

Moreover, he said that the growth in exports of agricultural products amounted to 37.6 percent. The growth was due to an increase in production, as well as the range of products and access to new foreign markets. Azerbaijan exports almost 2,200 types of products.

Also, as Mammadov noted, in January-May more people in the country decided to go into business. In Azerbaijan, during the reported period, there were almost 18,400 entrepreneurs, which is 74 percent more compared to last year.

Mammadov added that residents of industrial parks in Azerbaijan during the period of their activity manufactured products worth 1.4 billion manats and exported products for 267 million manats.

So far, 10.939 billion manats have been paid to entrepreneurs within the export promotion program, and in January-March 2019 this amount was 2.9 million manats.

---

