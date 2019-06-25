PM: Montenegro invites Azerbaijani businesses to invest in priority areas

25 June 2019 13:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Matanat Nasibova - Trend:

Azerbaijan is a major foreign direct investor in Montenegro, Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic said at the Azerbaijan-Montenegro business forum held in Baku, Trend reports.

The Montenegrin PM noted that the bank established in Montenegro with Azerbaijani capital currently demonstrates successful performance.

"Presently, Azerbaijan has invested 260 million euros in the Portonovi project in Montenegro. In addition, our countries cooperate in the energy sector, in the implementation of large-scale gas pipeline projects TAP and IAP," Markovic said.

The prime minister noted that Montenegro invites Azerbaijani businesses to invest in the areas of agriculture and transport, and added that European partners are seriously interested in these areas. In turn, Montenegro is ready to provide a wide range of preferences for stimulating investments, he said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @MatanatNasibova

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 15:00
“Bank of Georgia” to allocate 1M investments for tourism development
Tourism 14:45
Azerbaijan eyes to expand network of trading houses in Europe - minister
Business 14:03
Minister: Azerbaijan can use Montenegro’s experience in alternative energy
Business 13:09
Asian Development Bank approves five-year Country Partnership Strategy for Azerbaijan
Business 12:57
Azerbaijan’s Umid Babek Operating Company opens tender to buy diesel generators
Tenders 12:51
Latest
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 15:00
Goods worth $32M exported from Iran’s Golestan province
Business 15:00
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan mull demarcation of common state border
Central Asia 14:57
Azerbaijan defense minister holds official meeting on eve of Armed Forces Day (PHOTO)
Politics 14:56
“Bank of Georgia” to allocate 1M investments for tourism development
Tourism 14:45
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan to establish joint ventures
Economy 14:41
Lari again depreciates against US dollar
Finance 14:38
Trump reassures Tokyo he will stick with security pact: Japan government
Other News 14:25
Ceasefire monitoring on LOC of Azerbaijani, Armenian armed forces ends
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:17