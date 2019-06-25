PM: Montenegro invites Azerbaijani businesses to invest in priority areas

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Matanat Nasibova - Trend:

Azerbaijan is a major foreign direct investor in Montenegro, Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic said at the Azerbaijan-Montenegro business forum held in Baku, Trend reports.

The Montenegrin PM noted that the bank established in Montenegro with Azerbaijani capital currently demonstrates successful performance.

"Presently, Azerbaijan has invested 260 million euros in the Portonovi project in Montenegro. In addition, our countries cooperate in the energy sector, in the implementation of large-scale gas pipeline projects TAP and IAP," Markovic said.

The prime minister noted that Montenegro invites Azerbaijani businesses to invest in the areas of agriculture and transport, and added that European partners are seriously interested in these areas. In turn, Montenegro is ready to provide a wide range of preferences for stimulating investments, he said.

---

