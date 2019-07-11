Azerbaijan applies taxes to online business

11 July 2019 09:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

If quarterly incomes of persons in Azerbaijan engaged in online business exceed 200,000 manats, they are subject to income tax and value added tax, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes.

"If the amount of taxable transactions exceeds 200,000 manats, these people should apply for registration as VAT payers in the first decade of the next month. At the same time, such people or businesses cannot be labeled simplified tax payers, but only act as payers of income tax," the ministry said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 11
Finance 09:48
OEG Offshore secures £2M contracts in Caspian since early 2019
Oil&Gas 09:41
Equinor preparing to start drilling at Azerbaijani field
Oil&Gas 08:00
Washington launches probe into France's planned technology giants tax
US 02:47
Minister: 29 nominations entered UNESCO World Heritage List at Baku session (PHOTO)
Society 10 July 18:27
Demand for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes exceeds supply
Finance 10 July 18:04
Latest
Turkmengas State Concern extends tender for purchase of equipment
Tenders 09:48
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 11
Finance 09:48
New gas field discovered in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 09:43
Tender: Azerbaijani telecom company to buy equipment to introduce GPON
Tenders 09:42
OEG Offshore secures £2M contracts in Caspian since early 2019
Oil&Gas 09:41
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry makes statement on situation at line of contact
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:34
State Insurance Organization of Turkmenistan announces tender for audit
Tenders 09:32
Azerbaijani bank to buy spare parts for ATMs via tender
Tenders 09:24
General Wolters: NATO supports territorial integrity of Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 09:18