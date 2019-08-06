Azerbaijan’s SME Development Agency continues training of entrepreneurs (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

Trend:

An online information event on government procurement was held for entrepreneurs with the organizational support of Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Trend reports referring to the agency.

At an event organized with the support of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics, specialists from the E-Government Development Center and the State Service for Antimonopoly Policy and Consumer Protection informed entrepreneurs about the procedures for participating in public procurement, reforms in this direction, and answered entrepreneurs’ questions of interest.

The online event was joined by more than 900 entrepreneurs from the capital and regions.

During the event, it was possible to either directly contact the experts or send questions in writing, most of which were answered by the experts during the event. The event was broadcast in real time on the agency’s Facebook page. Also, “Friends of SMEs” in 14 cities and regions supported entrepreneurs in joining the event.

Entrepreneurs were informed about the online event in advance on the websites of the Ministry of Economics, the SME Development Agency, in social networks and through the media.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news