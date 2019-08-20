New agricultural insurance mechanism to be introduced in Azerbaijan in 2020

20 August 2019 21:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

Trend:

The agricultural insurance mechanism was developed by a working group subordinate to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture with the participation of the representatives of the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Justice, Azerbaijan's Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) and the State Committee on Property Issues, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Agriculture.

The experience of such advanced countries as the US, Canada, Spain, Turkey and Israel was explored and taken into account while developing the mechanism. The meetings and discussions were held with the specialists in the field of agriculture from these countries. At the final stage, a model was prepared on the basis of the cooperation between the public and private sectors.

For the first time, a new insurance mechanism envisages the creation of a collective insurance system in Azerbaijan. The participants are insured through aggregate funds thanks to such a system by creating collective insurance capital. As opposed to the rules of insurance companies, if there are no insurance cases, these funds are not nullified, but are transferred to the next year.

Moreover, the state intends to subsidize agricultural insurance according to the interest rates. As a result, a stable and effective insurance system is expected to be ensured. The system will relieve the state budget of the excessive burden in cases of natural disasters and catastrophes.

These measures are expected to serve to an increase in GDP of the non-oil sector of the economy, ensure food security and attract investments in the agricultural sector.

The new mechanism envisages the establishment of a management body to be established by insurance companies under the Agricultural Insurance Fund. The management company will exercise the executive powers of the Fund, sell the insurance contracts, prepare and support its own e-information system.

The new mechanism will begin to operate from 2020.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry thanks Turkish side for participating in search for MiG-29 aircraft
Politics 21:47
Stadler reveals expected time of delivering new coaches for BTK
Economy 21:00
Azerbaijan’s FMO Group talks reasons for decline in demand for rental plungers for sandwich panels
Economy 19:09
Azerbaijan’s Freshair company talks on participation in construction of big facility in Baku
Economy 19:06
Unexploded cannon shell discovered in Azerbaijan’s Fizuli district (PHOTO)
Society 18:24
Over 1.7 million visitors arrived Azerbaijan in Jan.-July 2019
Business 18:24
Latest
Italian prosecutor orders seizure of Open Arms rescue boat
Europe 22:08
Border crossing procedure on Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route to be simplified
Society 21:53
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry thanks Turkish side for participating in search for MiG-29 aircraft
Politics 21:47
Turkey exports 4,616 tons of cables and wires to Georgia
Economy 21:37
UK mobile provider activates 5G service using Huawei router
Europe 21:35
Helicopter crashes off Greek Island of Poros, 3 people dead
Europe 21:07
Stadler reveals expected time of delivering new coaches for BTK
Economy 21:00
Kazakhstan's regions leading by renewable energy production named (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 19:41
Georgian Industrial Product Price Index increases by 3.2%
Economy 19:14