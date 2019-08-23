Up to 750 internally displaced people involved in self-employment program in Azerbaijan since early 2019

23 August 2019 17:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

Trend:

One of the preferable categories of candidates for participation in the self-employment program of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population are internally displaced people, Trend reports on Aug. 23 referring to the ministry.

Up to 750 people of this category who appealed for participation in the self-employment program have been attracted to this program since early 2019, taking into account the potential for creating the small business.

The training courses on creating and managing the small business were organized for them. furthermore, the assets are being allocated for the individuals whose business plans have been deemed appropriate to create the small household.

Currently, the employment program for the unemployed and job seekers is underway, and the number of internally displaced people involved in the program must also increase as part of this process.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani insurance company increases assets
Finance 18:46
Revenues & expenses of Azerbaijan’s NBCO decrease
Finance 18:36
Trasological analysis conducted on artifacts found in Azerbaijan
Society 17:30
Expert: Azerbaijan intends to distribute letter about so-called "NKR" in UN
Politics 17:11
Most trips of Georgian citizens abroad are to Turkey, Azerbaijan
Economy 17:00
Religious monuments in occupied Azerbaijani lands subject to vandalism
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:36
Latest
Azerbaijani insurance company increases assets
Finance 18:46
Revenues & expenses of Azerbaijan’s NBCO decrease
Finance 18:36
Work on development of Kalamkas "A" offshore field continues in Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 18:20
Kazakhstan’s Embamunaigas JSC to purchase pipes via tender
Tenders 18:13
Trade deficit of Georgia narrows by 8.3%
Economy 18:10
Imports of goods in Georgia fell by 4.4%
Economy 18:01
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender for solar panels installation
Tenders 17:54
Iran seek to preserve flying routes
Economy 17:53
Billionaire industrialist and conservative donor David Koch dies at age 79
Other News 17:49