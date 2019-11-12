Deposit campaign of AtaBank already started

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

Trend:

On its 26th anniversary, AtaBank OJSC launched a traditional deposit campaign.

The saving campaign, which everyone is looking forward to, begins this time entitled “New Year with new iPhone” and offers customers more attractive gifts.

Within the campaign, from November 12, 2019 to December 31, 2019, customers placing deposits in AtaBank will receive the right to choose any gift in accordance with the terms of the campaign.

Customers, together with the deposit agreement get the list of the gifts and can choose the gift depending on the deposit amount.

Under the terms of the campaign current and new customers who placed a deposit in AtaBank more than 10 000 AZN, 10 000 USD/EUR will own the following prizes: iPhone 11, Pro and Pro Max, Isma Bike, check-up in Ganja İnternational Hospital, rest, sport and treatment packages in hotels Excelsior Hotel, Excelsior Hotel Shamkir, Qalaaltı Hotel & SPA, Shamakhi Palace Sharadil, Quba Palace, Lankaran Springs & Wellness Resort, Garabag Resort & SPA, Aura SPA, and travel packages to Uludag/Shri-Lanka/Sharm-Al-Sheikh/Dubai.

Campaign applies only to deposits placed on 12, 24 and 36 months and insured by the Deposit Insurance Fund.

Only individuals can participate in a campaign that will continue till December 31, 2019. Do not miss the opportunity!

WhatsApp/Telegram users can contact Bank's number +994 50 9999136 and get detailed information about campaign.

Operating since 1993 AtaBank OJSC is a hi-tech universal Azerbaijani bank with 100% domestic capital. The Bank provides a full range of services to corporate and private customers in Baku and regions.

