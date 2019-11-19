Earn miles with Azercell Roaming!

19 November 2019 16:31 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

Trend:

Aiming to deliver the best customer experience “Azercell Telecom” LLC continues to improve its services and please its subscribers with the latest world-trending products. The digital solutions provider and leading mobile operator of the country Azercell, along with the foremost corporate bank of Azerbaijan, PASHA Bank, gives its subscribers a unique opportunity to earn miles within the confines of the Roaming service. From November 1 to January 31, 2020, Azercell subscribers, who own “Miles&Smiles” card from PASHA Bank, will earn 5 miles for every 1 AZN they spend for mobile expenses while on Roaming.

In addition, the subscribers activating one of the Roaming Internet Packages from Azercell until January 31, 2020 will benefit from free texting over the WhatsApp, during their trip.

It should be emphasized that 4 different Roaming Internet packages of Azercell are valid in the network of more than 80 operators, functioning in 54 countries and ensures its subscribers against unexpected expenses.

For more information about PASHA Bank's "Miles&Smiles" card, please head to: https://miles.pashabank.az/en

Detailed information about Azercell Roaming Internet Packages is available on: https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/roaming/internetroaming/

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 4.9 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%.

Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

