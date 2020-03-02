Visit of buyer missions to Azerbaijan to be organized - AZPROMO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

The visit of buyer missions will be organized to Azerbaijan in mid-May 2020, Acting president of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) operating under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy Yusif Abdullayev said.

Abdullayev made the remark in Baku at the press-conference dedicated to the activity of AZPROMO in Azerbaijan in 2019, the promotion of the ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand and upcoming tasks, Trend reports.

“The buyers from the European countries, namely, Hungary, Croatia, Germany, intend to visit Azerbaijan,” acting president said. “Up till now, the research has been conducted in the markets of the UAE, UK, Russia, China, Georgia, Germany, Ukraine, Switzerland, Belarus and the Baltic countries.”

"We exported mineral water, fruit juices, alcoholic drinks, soft drinks, hazelnuts, uniforms, home textiles, ice cream, motor and lubricating oils, paints and varnishes, industrial products and etc, in 2019" Abdullayev said.