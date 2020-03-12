Buta Airways Amends Hand Luggage Rules

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March

Trend:

By popular request of passengers and in order to improve the level of services, as from March 12th, “Buta Airways” - low-cost airline of Azerbaijan, introduces changes to its rules for carriage of hand luggage on all flights of the airline.

According to the new rules of carriage, each passenger can take any type of hand luggage (backpack, sports bag, etc.) on board as an additional free item provided its sum of three dimensions does not exceed 75 centimeters (30x35x10 cm). There is no weight limit on hand luggage.

To check the compliance of the hand luggage size with the new rules, a special “baggage sizer” - a frame made of metal tubing for checking the dimensions of baggage, is installed at all departure airports at check-in desks of Buta Airways.

Note that previously only men's bag or women’s handbag could be classified as extra free hand luggage.

According to the rules of the airline, the following belongings are allowed additionally for the carriage in the cabin of aircraft:

Jacket, coat or a raincoat, a suit in a harness (use only as intended);

A bouquet of flowers (should not exceed the allowable sizes of hand luggage);

Baby food, children's cradle, lightweight children's folding stroller (transported in the baggage compartment of the aircraft) which may be necessary for passengers travelling with children;

Folding wheelchair (transported in the baggage compartment of the aircraft) and crutches or walking-stick for the Passengers with reduced mobility

Umbrella and also some reading material in-flight.

Hand luggage with dimensions of up to 110 centimeters (55x35x20 cm) is allowed for the carriage in the cabin when paying 25 euros at the check-in counter.

Baggage weighing up to 23 kg (inclusive) with the sum of three dimensions not exceeding 158 cm will cost 25 euros. When paying for baggage at least three hours before the flight online on the airline's website, or at sales offices and official agencies, the fee shall be 20 euros (25 USD).

Tickets purchased at minimum “BUDGET” fare do not include free carriage of checked baggage or hand luggage.

The fare “STANDARD” allows carriage of checked baggage weighting no more than 10 kilograms, the sum of three dimensions of which does not exceed 158 cm. Hand luggage is also permitted on a fee basis.

Tickets purchased at the “SUPER” fare already include free baggage allowance (up to 23 kg) and hand luggage (up to 10 kg).

The full text of the rules for carriage of baggage can be found on the airline's website at: https://www.butaairways.az/en/information/conditions-of-carriage#paragraph16

You can follow all updates and news on the social networks pages of “Buta Airways”:

facebook.com/ButaAirways

instagram.com/ButaAirways

twitter.com/ButaAirways

t.me/Buta_Airways

Buta Airways is the first low-cost airline in Azerbaijan, a structural unit of the “Azerbaijan Airlines” CJSC (AZAL). It was founded in December 2016. The first flight was carried out on September 1st, 2017. The Airline’s fleet consists of modern Embraer E-190 aircrafts. The Airline is based in Baku, at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.