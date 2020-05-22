Azerbaijani MP says need for food products, medical supplies increase during COVID-19

Economy 22 May 2020 20:39 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani MP says need for food products, medical supplies increase during COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The coronavirus pandemic negatively affected the economy at both the global and national levels, but there are the countries that have increased their income as a result of the pandemic, Azerbaijani MP Vugar Bayramov told Trend on May 22.

“So, during this period, the need for food products and medical supplies has increased,” Bayramov added.

The MP emphasized that first of all, an increase in requirements is observed online.

"The primary monitoring shows this trend in Azerbaijan as well,” Bayramov added. “The requirements for the products of the structures producing and selling medical supplies and medicines, including masks, gloves, medical alcohol, also increased. Moreover, the need for a number of food products initially increased during the pandemic."

Touching upon the spheres affected by the pandemic, the MP stressed that there are 20 spheres.

“In accordance with the Ministry of Economy’s estimation, the activity in 11 of these spheres was completely suspended, the activity in nine spheres was limited by 70 percent,” Bayramov said.

“The mitigation of the rules of the quarantine regime in late April-early May allowed some sectors to resume work, but it has been estimated that tourism, services sector, catering, transportation are the sectors most affected by the pandemic," the MP added.

