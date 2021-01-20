Kazakhstan bans import of Azerbaijani tomatoes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 20

Trend:

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan informed the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance about the ban on the import of Azerbaijani tomatoes in connection with the detection of tomato brown rugose fruit virus (ToBRFV), Trend reports with reference to the Federal Service.

The State Inspection Committee in the Agroindustrial Complex of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan sent a letter to the Federal Service, in which it informed about the detection of ToBRFV in Azerbaijani tomatoes.

The document stressed that vegetables were supplied from the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Kazakhstan on January 2 and January 12, 2021 together with phytosanitary certificates issued by the Azerbaijani National Quarantine and Plant Protection Organization.

The detection of the virus in the products was confirmed by the Republican Center of Plant Quarantine of the Committee of the State Inspection in the Agro-Industrial Complex of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

The competent department of the Republic of Kazakhstan introduced temporary restrictions on the supply of tomatoes from the Republic of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan since January 16, 2021 in connection with the detection of ToBRFV in Azerbaijani products.

This measure was taken to prevent the introduction and spread of this virus in Kazakhstan, as well as to prevent the deterioration of the quarantine phytosanitary situation in the country. The ban on the import of tomatoes was introduced in accordance with the legislation of the EAEU and the Republic of Kazakhstan.