Nobel Oil Services further strengthens its Board of Directors

Nobel Oil Services, a diversified group of companies, has further strengthened its Board of Directors as the two new members, James (Jim) Cowie and Richard Duff joined the Board.

With over 40 years of experience in the energy sector, Mr. Cowie held executive positions in BP for 20 years. In his most recent role, he worked as Vice President for BP’s Global Wells Operations. Prior to this, he held Vice President positions for Well Operations in Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey and in the UK and Norway (the North Sea) businesses.

Mr. Duff has 30 years of experience in the energy industry in the UK, USA, and the Middle East, of which 17 years he held various senior leadership positions, including President of Strategic Projects, in the British Wood Group, one of the world’s leading engineering companies in the energy industry.

Eamon Gorman, who contributed to the company’s development in previous years, left the Board of Directors.

Nobel Oil Services, a part of NEQSOL Holding, is a diversified group of companies specializing in the energy industry. Companies operating within Nobel Oil Services provide drilling, construction and project management, equipment maintenance, procurement, and enhanced oil recovery services, successfully expanding their activities.