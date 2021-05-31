Azercell conducts certification program for its dealer network (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

A special certification project for the improvement of the service level will create opportunities to grow qualified personnel in the local market.

Azercell Telecom, the country's leading mobile operator aiming to meet the daily communication needs of its subscribers in easy and efficient way, has successfully managed to provide a range of services on all possible platforms, both before the introduction of social isolation and during the quarantine in the country. At the same time, the company has successfully managed to switch to online format in delivering continuous Training programs for employees, in order to maintain an exemplary approach to customer service culture in Azerbaijan for many years. Another indicator of Azercell's high social responsibility is the initiatives to increase the knowledge and skills of not only its employees, but also the employees of its partners. In this regard, the Dealer Certification Program, launched in February 2020, is designed for more than 300 employees of Azercell's extensive dealers network.

Taking advantage of the experience of international communication providers, Azercell Telecom was the first company in the country to develop and implement a multi-level certification program, which was easily continued online in quarantine conditions. These trainings cover areas that are important in the modern business environment such as Azercell's services and products, documentation rules, mastering various software for subscriber operations, basics of mobile network technology, information security rules, customer service skills, sales skills, online sales management, as well as negotiation skills, stress management and time management.

The main goal of the program conducted by Azercell Academy, recognized by various companies operating in the country, is to apply Azercell's service quality standards in all dealer points, increase customer experience and customer satisfaction, train specialized personnel for the labor market, and expand employment opportunities for the younger generation. Another advantage of Azercell's Dealer Certification Program is that all employees are issued a Certificate of Achievement with a QR code and validity period for the first time in this particular field.

Azercell Telecom will continue its initiatives in order to meet the highest standards of customer service and customer satisfaction, as well as to train professional staff.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 93.6% and population coverage 98.65%. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Platinum Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard. The mobile operator is the only company in the country to receive the title of "Company of the Year" in the communication sector among hundreds of organizations in The World’s Premier Business Award Competition STEVIE. The company was ranked on the top in this nomination and won the Gold Award. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile and online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell tested 5G pilot network for the first time in the country in the frame of “Bakutel 2019” exhibition. Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.