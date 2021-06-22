Azerbaijan, UAE discuss prospects for expanding trade and economic ties
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22
Trend:
Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Minister of Economy of the UAE Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri on June 22, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The prospects for expanding trade and economic ties between Azerbaijan and the UAE were discussed at the meeting.
