Lithuania can offer Azerbaijan fast route to Scandinavian countries – vice-minister (Interview)

Economy 29 June 2021 08:00 (UTC+04:00)
Lithuania can offer Azerbaijan fast route to Scandinavian countries – vice-minister (Interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29

Trend:

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Trend’s exclusive interview with Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania Egidijus Meilūnas.

Question: What are the priorities of cooperation between Lithuania and Azerbaijan in the sphere of economy?

Answer: Azerbaijan is one of our main trading partners in South Caucasus. Although, trade relationship between Lithuania and Azerbaijan currently are not intense, they could be intensified in the short and medium run. There are opportunities in some sectors to consider in order to expand the trade between Lithuania and Azerbaijan. Industrial engineering (mechanical engineering, electrical equipment), food industry, transport and logistics, furniture, electronic equipment, medicine could be the most potential sectors to expand our bilateral cooperation.

Lithuania has a well-developed food industry – this sector produces a big share of added value in the economy. We can offer Azerbaijan a huge variety of food products, for which the main export market is the EU – the market that requires the highest quality of food products. Industrial engineering companies from Lithuania perform outsourcing activities as well. The most developed subsectors in industrial engineering are the mechanical engineering, metal processing, automotive, computer, electronic and optical products, and electrical equipment industries. Lithuania is well-known worldwide for its optical and laser industry. I believe that Azerbaijani companies can also offer high quality products in these areas, so we can no doubt find better possibilities for further economic cooperation.

The 4th place given to Lithuania in the Global Fintech Index 2020 means that we have a huge potential to be a center of financial technologies. Lithuania has significant advantages in the ICT sector - good information and communication infrastructure, one of the fastest Internet in the world, multilingual qualified specialists. We are among the strongest in Europe in the field of cyber security. Last year, the Lithuanian company Nord Security won the German and Baltic Business Awards 2020 as the best company offering cyber security solutions in the Baltic States.

Furthermore, for decades Azerbaijani tourists have been welcome to both enjoy the Lithuanian nature and to benefit from high quality, innovative healthcare and rehabilitation services. The flows of tourists had been disrupted by pandemic restrictions. But once Schengen borders are reopened, we will be looking forward to further promote incoming tourism to Lithuania, which will, hopefully, exceed the pre-pandemic numbers.

Q.: Which opportunities are there for investments between the two countries?

A.: We seek for more Azerbaijani green field investments in Lithuania especially within high-value added and innovative service sectors (health and life sciences, as well as high technologies). We can offer favorable investment environment, highly qualified employees, perfect logistics and infrastructure (IT and communications), competitive operating costs and living standards. Companies operating in the fields of manufacturing, data processing or web server services can benefit from the Green Corridor. This package of laws offers significant tax incentives and dramatically cuts red tape, making it quicker and easier for international businesses to establish and grow large-scale operations in Lithuania. We invite Azerbaijan businesses to take advantage not only of favorable conditions in Lithuania, but also of the benefits provided by the Green Corridor and to make the best of it.

Q.: Could the two countries open Trade Houses to boost their trade relations?

A.: It takes mutual interest to develop trade relations and the best way to foster our economic and trade cooperation is by exchanging our business delegations and encouraging direct B2B contacts. Moreover, Azerbaijani and Lithuanian companies can take advantage of various initiatives to find potential business partners. For example, an event in Lithuania that was planned in 2020 and postponed to 2021 - the Life Sciences Baltics 2021 to be held in Vilnius on September 22–23, will focus on life sciences, pharmaceuticals, bio- and med-tech. This forum will be organized online, so we invite Azerbaijani companies, seeking for a unique opportunity to meet stakeholders and trend-setters of this industry not only from the Baltics, but from all around the world, to participate in this event. It should also be borne in mind that not only governmental institutions but also businesses themselves can take the initiative to develop bilateral economic relations. Chambers of Commerce may be established to make a significant contribution to the promotion of trade relations.

Q.: What progress have the two countries achieved in the integration of their transportation sector? What are the prospects for further growth of cooperation in this sphere?

A.: Lithuania is an important transit country in the East-West and North-South transportation corridors. One of the main tools for increasing cooperation possibilities between Azerbaijan and Lithuania is an international combined train project - the Viking Train - that links the network of the sea container lines of the Baltic and the Black seas, the Mediterranean and the Caspian seas. Therefore, our country can offer Azerbaijan a safe, fast and inexpensive transportation of Azerbaijani goods, like oil and its products, to Europe and the Scandinavian countries.

We have a well-functioning multimodal transport and logistics system, a well-developed railway network, a modern Klaipėda State Seaport and good roads. Klaipeda State Seaport is the northernmost ice–free port on the Eastern coast of the Baltic Sea. It is the most important and the biggest Lithuanian transport hub, connecting sea, land and railway routes from East to West. Klaipeda is a multipurpose, universal, deep-water port, which provides high quality service with 14 big stevedoring companies. Ship repair and ship building yards operate within the port as well as all types of marine business and cargo handling services. The annual port cargo handling capacity is up to 70 million tons. In 2020, the port handled 47.8 million tons of cargo.

Q.: How do you assess the energy cooperation with Azerbaijan? What are the ways of even more developing the bilateral ties in this sphere?

A.: While paving the way towards a more dynamic and diversified economy, Lithuania proactively and continuously focuses on reinforcing regional energy security. To this end, large-scale energy projects aimed to boost connectivity and competitiveness are in progress, such as the Gas Interconnection Poland–Lithuania (GIPL) and the Synchronisation of the Lithuanian electricity grid with the continental European network.

Lithuania also holds bold plans to promote investments in the reliable and competitive local power generation. Development of off shore wind farm projects in the Baltic Sea will increase local power generation and fulfill Lithuania’s commitment to green energy transition. Our goal is to generate 50% of Lithuania's energy consumption from renewable sources by 2030. We also aim to decarbonise our energy system completely by 2050.

We see renewable energy resources among the fields of possible bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan in the energy sector. We are open for international cooperation and for sharing experience in the green energy generation, clean energy technologies and innovative solutions to enhance both energy security and the realisation of a low-carbon future. We have strong laser industry with the focus on solar energetics – solar cells research, developments, innovations and manufacturing. Lithuanian companies, producing high quality and innovative photovoltaic panels, are working in Europe and worldwide, take interest in establishing relations in developing solar energy projects in Azerbaijan.

Lithuania remains a strong supporter of an ambitious and result-oriented Eastern Partnership policy. In terms of energy, Lithuania stresses the importance of working together in solidarity to build a fair, inclusive and sustainable recovery, to alleviate the effects of the pandemic crisis and to accelerate the clean energy transition in the EU and in the Eastern Partnership countries [including Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia].

Lithuanian institutions, as well as Lithuanian energy companies, have already been developing numerous initiatives in the eastern partners, sharing their expertise and best practice. In 2021, Lithuania together with Georgia and with the support of the European Commission is co-leading a newly established Eastern Partnership network on renewable energy. The network aims to explore and to identify the existing obstacles to the achievement of a greater share of renewable energy sources in the energy mix of the eastern partners.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Technologies of future to enable hydrogen to travel via Southern Gas Corridor - Head of EU delegation to Azerbaijan
Technologies of future to enable hydrogen to travel via Southern Gas Corridor - Head of EU delegation to Azerbaijan
Flydubai resumes regular flights to Batumi International Airport
Flydubai resumes regular flights to Batumi International Airport
Electrification of Georgian section of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway completed
Electrification of Georgian section of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway completed
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Georgia to increase access to credit resources for small entrepreneurs and farmers Business 08:59
Number of new COVID-19 cases exceeds 1,300 in Kazakhstan in 24h Kazakhstan 08:49
5.3-magnitude quake hits 40 km NE of Luganville, Vanuatu Other News 08:20
Lithuania can offer Azerbaijan fast route to Scandinavian countries – vice-minister (Interview) Economy 08:00
Turkey registers 5,283 new COVID-19 cases, 5,414,310 in total Turkey 07:38
Death toll climbs to 11 in Florida condo collapse, 150 missing US 06:53
Argentina reports 18,389 new COVID-19 cases Other News 05:56
Brazil unveils emergency power measures Other News 04:58
Biden, Israeli president discuss ties, regional issues US 04:08
Poland records 1st day without COVID-19 deaths in 15 months Europe 03:07
Switzerland knock world champions France out of Euro 2020 in penalty shoot-out World 02:18
Rocket fire targets U.S. base in eastern Syria after U.S. missile strike Arab World 01:21
Israel's active COVID-19 cases rise to 1,425, highest since May 1 Israel 00:29
Turkey to launch Türksat 6A satellite next year: Erdogan Turkey 00:02
Technologies of future to enable hydrogen to travel via Southern Gas Corridor - Head of EU delegation to Azerbaijan Economy 28 June 23:59
French FM calls on Iran to resume coop. with IAEA Iran 28 June 23:57
Official visit of the delegation of the Milli Mejlis of Azerbaijan to Hungary begins Politics 28 June 23:52
Afghan military make more attempts to cross border of Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 28 June 23:25
Azerbaijani Karabakh has potential to become renewable energy haven - ABC Money Economy 28 June 22:40
PM: Trade and economic relations at the heart of Belarus-Kazakhstan cooperation Kazakhstan 28 June 21:56
Passengers arriving from Uzbekistan exempted from mandatory quarantine measures upon landing in Abu Dhabi Uzbekistan 28 June 21:48
Co-op of Turkmenistan with Turkic Council discussed Turkmenistan 28 June 21:29
Important to develop more sustainable tourism during post-COVID-19 pandemic period - Azerbaijan Tourism Board (PHOTO) Tourism 28 June 21:13
Aircraft carrier built in India will be ready next year, says Rajnath Singh Other News 28 June 21:12
Indian Govt readies 2 more testing labs to prepare for new Covid vaccines coming to market Other News 28 June 21:10
Flydubai resumes regular flights to Batumi International Airport Transport 28 June 21:07
Businessman Vedanta Baruah First Assamese To Get Golden UAE Visa Other News 28 June 20:31
India overtakes US in total vaccine doses given, registers marginal dip in daily COVID-19 case count Other News 28 June 20:29
Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev holds telephone talks with Georgian Prime Minister Politics 28 June 20:20
11 people shot, 1 fatally, in U.S. Chicago Russia 28 June 20:14
Truck crashes in Lachin district, two servicemen dead - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Politics 28 June 19:40
German state-owned bank reveals financial Cooperation Portfolio in Georgia Business 28 June 19:26
Process of distributing conscripts to military units completes in Azerbaijan Society 28 June 19:25
Electrification of Georgian section of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway completed Transport 28 June 19:17
Georgia sees increase in interest rate on local currency loans Finance 28 June 19:14
Georgia announces tender for road construction in direction of Azerbaijan Transport 28 June 18:58
Chinese-made vaccines to arrive in Georgia at end of this week Georgia 28 June 18:37
Georgia shares data on melon imports Business 28 June 18:27
Chinese enterprise starts exporting honey from Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh region Uzbekistan 28 June 18:26
Iran's Abadan Oil Refining Company to launch new plant Oil&Gas 28 June 18:25
Georgia to write off accumulated debt of radio companies Business 28 June 18:24
Uzbekistan reveals volume of dried fruits and berries exported in 5M2021 Uzbekistan 28 June 18:20
Kazakhstan to continue to take measures to prevent growth of tariffs for utilities Kazakhstan 28 June 18:19
Export price of peaches and apricots up in Georgia Business 28 June 18:18
Uzbekistan, Turkey to work on increasing mutual trade Business 28 June 18:18
Israel sees opportunities for co-op with Uzbekistan in chemical and pharmaceutical industries Uzbekistan 28 June 18:18
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale June 29 Oil&Gas 28 June 18:03
Tajikistan vaccinates over 200,000 against COVID-19 Tajikistan 28 June 17:41
Iran’s GTC reveals volume of wheat purchased from farmers in Ardabil Province Business 28 June 17:38
Starlink plans to open branch in Kyrgyzstan to promote innovative digital projects Kyrgyzstan 28 June 17:35
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 28 June 17:32
Exports of Iran’s handmade carpets up Business 28 June 17:30
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas opens again tender for supply of spare parts Tenders 28 June 17:30
Azerbaijan shows footage from Sheylanli village of Lachin district (VIDEO) Society 28 June 17:30
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler defeats his Armenian opponent Society 28 June 17:25
Number of vaccinated people in Russia reaches 23 million Russia 28 June 17:23
With cloud and AI, IBM broadens 5G deals with Verizon and Telefonica US 28 June 17:23
Iran unveils data on coal reserves Business 28 June 17:23
WB to finance transformation of Uzbekistan’s electricity sector Oil&Gas 28 June 17:22
Weekly review of Georgia's capital markets (June 21 through June 25) Finance 28 June 17:22
Britain on course to lift COVID restrictions on July 19 Europe 28 June 17:21
Exports of Georgian Manganese company down Business 28 June 17:21
US continues to co-op with Turkmenistan through USAID Business 28 June 17:21
Kazakhstan boosts overall trade with Moldova despite COVID-19 Business 28 June 17:20
Georgia considering construction of Khudoni HPP Oil&Gas 28 June 17:19
Lebanon cen bank starts giving credit for fuel imports at weaker rate Arab World 28 June 17:19
Kazakhstan’s oil-producing company opens tender for construction of wells Tenders 28 June 17:18
Uzbek-Chinese JV opens tender for bearings Uzbekistan 28 June 17:18
Led by high-tech, Israeli exports expected to have record year in 2021 Israel 28 June 17:18
Belarus, Azerbaijan agree to share experience in investigating various types of crimes Society 28 June 17:18
Iran to launch water-electricity facilities Oil&Gas 28 June 17:17
Ministry of Roads, Urban Development of Iran releases statistics on roads infrastructure Construction 28 June 17:16
Kazakhstan, Belarus ink agreement on oil, petrochemicals supply Kazakhstan 28 June 17:16
Several facilities put into operation in Iran Business 28 June 17:15
Iran to produce new petrochemical products Oil&Gas 28 June 17:14
Iran draws up plans for free trade-special economic zones Business 28 June 17:14
Kazakhstan reveals further plans on dev't of fish farming Kazakhstan 28 June 17:13
EBRD, Hamkorbank to share loan to support dairy enterprise in Uzbek district Finance 28 June 17:01
IFC appoints new regional manager for South Caucasus Politics 28 June 16:55
United Airlines closes in on $30 bln post-pandemic jet order US 28 June 16:54
Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on June 28 Society 28 June 16:41
Azerbaijan confirms 38 more COVID-19 cases, 39 recoveries Society 28 June 16:36
Number of beneficiaries receiving subsistence allowance up in Georgia Business 28 June 16:04
Perion again raises annual guidance after strong first half Israel 28 June 15:44
Iran discloses details of its exports via customs of Qom Province Business 28 June 15:44
US, Turkmenistan continue to have strong bilateral relationship Business 28 June 15:42
Resumption date of Omsk-Baku flights announced Transport 28 June 15:38
EU ready to sign new comprehensive agreement with Azerbaijan Economy 28 June 15:32
Russia documents 21,650 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours Russia 28 June 15:24
Record-breaking heat delays U.S. trials US 28 June 15:23
Iran's copper production grows Business 28 June 15:21
EU countries approve landmark climate change law Europe 28 June 15:21
UAE's ADNOC to deepen crude oil term supply cut in Sept Arab World 28 June 15:17
Turkey discloses amount of revenues to be obtained per year after construction of Istanbul canal Business 28 June 15:12
Jazeera Airways launches first flight to Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Transport 28 June 15:08
Uzbekistan may receive another batch of COVID-19 vaccines Uzbekistan 28 June 15:06
S. Korean company eyes funding projects to modernize power generating facilities in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 28 June 15:06
House of Azerbaijan and Shusha conference hall opened in Ankara Society 28 June 15:06
Georgia sees increase in watermelon imports Business 28 June 15:02
Grain harvesting continues in Azerbaijan’s Barda district (PHOTO) Society 28 June 15:02
All news