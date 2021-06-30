Azerbaijan implementing project to increase potato production jointly with FAO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

A project to increase potato production is being implemented in Azerbaijan jointly with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the Deputy Chairperson of the Agency for Agrarian Lending and Development at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture Leyla Mammadova said.

Mammadova made the remark at the ‘National Business Agenda for Women and Formation of Coalitions’ event, Trend reports on June 30.

According to her, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a decrease in manufacturing of agricultural products and a deterioration in their quality.

"FAO and our agency take the necessary measures to minimize the damage inflicted on the agricultural sector of Azerbaijan," she noted.

All projects in the field of agriculture in Azerbaijan, implemented up to date jointly with the FAO, showed good results, added the agency’s representative.