Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts takes prominent place in WB report
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
The Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan took a prominent place in the World Bank (WB) ‘Independent Index of Supreme Audit Institutions for 2021’ report among 118 audit organizations of the world, Trend reports.
This reflects efforts to ensure an objective assessment of government programs, policies, and confidence-building activities between citizens and stakeholders.
The level of the Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan has been defined as B (9.0-9.5). The same category includes the relevant structures of Turkey, Russia, Argentina, China, Croatia, and other countries.
