Businessmen in Karabakh to be exempt from certain taxes, fees - ministry (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Businessmen in Karabakh will be exempt from certain taxes and fees, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Niyazi Safarov said, Trend reports.

Safarov made the remark at the Azerbaijan Investment and Culture Summit, organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) and the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) with the support of the Ministries of Economy and Culture.

The deputy minister noted that the work on the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated lands (from Armenian occupation) is underway within the framework of a public-private partnership.

“As part of the state program for the restoration of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan until 2025, work will be carried out to establish administrative management, law enforcement, create a telecommunications network and others. Also, to revive the economy, we are going to establish production in the mining industry and entrepreneurship - in the format of self-employed citizens. Businessmen will be exempt from certain types of taxes and fees,” Safarov said.

The deputy minister said that large-scale restoration work is underway in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

“As is known, our territories have been destroyed by the Armenians for 30 years. Now we already have strategies to revive these lands. The recovery concept will accelerate the economic growth of the entire region and will also help attract additional investment. Azerbaijan applies the most advanced technologies and methods during the restoration of the liberated territories,” Safarov said.

