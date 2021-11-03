Proposal made to introduce excise taxes on electronic cigarettes, hookahs in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3
Trend:
A proposal has been made to include tobacco substitutes, disposable electronic cigarettes, hookahs and their substitutes in the list of excisable goods, Trend reports on Nov. 3.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan has great potential to become leader in transition to green economy – EBRD manager (Exclusive)
EBRD considering support to Azerbaijan in developing low-carbon pathway for power generation sector (Exclusive)
We will definitely see new names at World Championships and World Age Group Competitions in Trampoline Gymnastics in Baku - Farid Gayibov
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss activity of working group for restoration of communications in South Caucasus