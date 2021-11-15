Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia to cooperate in customs sphere (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15
Trend:
Today in Riyadh a meeting was held between the Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Safar Mehdiyev and the Director General of the Office of Zakat, Taxes and Customs of Saudi Arabia Suhail ibn Muhammad ibn Abdul Aziz Abanmi, Mehdiyev wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.
"The signing today in Riyadh of the "Agreement on cooperation and mutual assistance in the customs sphere between the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia" will contribute to the development of existing relations between customs authorities," he wrote.
