Major producers of flour and bread make appeal regarding price changes in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4

Trend:

Major producers of flour and bread made an appeal regarding price changes in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“Currently, given the need to continue the activities of flour producers and imports of wheat to provide the country with this strategic food product, there is a need to adjust flour prices in line with current global wheat prices in order to prevent the threat of a shortage. A kilogram of flour can grow in price to 36 manats ($21), and, consequently, the price of a traditional loaf of bread will grow by a maximum of 10-15 qepik (5.8-8.8 cents)," the appeal said.

