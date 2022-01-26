Ambassador talks expected visits of Russia's businessmen to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Azerbaijani and Russian delegations consisting of businessmen are expected to exchange visits in 2022 and these visits should be very productive, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov told Trend during a press conference.

“Russian regions are now drawing up the plans for holding meetings,” the ambassador said. “I have seen a very big list of regions the representatives of which are interested in coming to Azerbaijan and conducting such meetings."

In particular, he mentioned that a delegation from Russia's Udmurtia is expected to visit in February.

Bocharnikov said that of course, the Russia's Astrakhan region and Dagestan continue to show interest in this region also.

